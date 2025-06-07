1,731 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Acquired by Horizon Wealth Management LLC

Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Constitution Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 33,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.81.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK opened at $115.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.43 and a 200-day moving average of $114.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.37. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $99.21 and a 12-month high of $125.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

