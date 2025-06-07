Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $29,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,578,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,516,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,742,000 after purchasing an additional 760,043 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,455,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,894,000 after purchasing an additional 265,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,289,544,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Charles Schwab by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,739,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,911,000 after buying an additional 1,864,286 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $4,201,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $266,741.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,784,750.12. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,608 shares of company stock worth $8,392,040 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.63.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of SCHW opened at $88.25 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.74 and its 200 day moving average is $79.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

