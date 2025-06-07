Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $481.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $467.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $472.45. The company has a market capitalization of $112.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $418.88 and a 1-year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Melius Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Baird R W raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Finally, Melius cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.