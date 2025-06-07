Sara Bay Financial Has $299,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sara Bay Financial trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Chevron were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $140.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.81. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $244.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

