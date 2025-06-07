First National Corp MA ADV Buys 82 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $7,396,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 36,168.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 227,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,361,000 after buying an additional 226,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 543.8% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 27,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,813,000 after buying an additional 22,850 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.92.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $353.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $166.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $418.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.