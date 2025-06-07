WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 14,085 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 130.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,085 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,857,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,403,982,000 after acquiring an additional 888,087 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,672,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,012,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,249,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,096,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,458,673,000 after acquiring an additional 15,993,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,449,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,052,973,000 after acquiring an additional 726,282 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,470,875,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $192,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,320. This trade represents a 8.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,482.42. The trade was a 8.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, China Renaissance cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Up 2.1%

MU opened at $108.56 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 11.03%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.