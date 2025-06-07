Gemmer Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.2%

VTI opened at $295.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.65. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

