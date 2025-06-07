Principia Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $351,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Principia Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $295.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $303.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

