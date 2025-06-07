Persium Advisors LLC Has $698,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Persium Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.7% of Persium Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Persium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $3,297,905,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,216,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,571,218,000 after buying an additional 13,285,052 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $560,722,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $413,491,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7,096.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,718,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,593,000 after buying an additional 6,625,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 29,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $1,924,344.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,478,105.49. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $952,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,676 shares in the company, valued at $8,365,376.28. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,400 shares of company stock worth $4,564,439. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $66.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average of $60.34. The company has a market cap of $261.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $66.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.