Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 582 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Perkins Coie Trust Co decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestline Management LP raised its position in AbbVie by 438.4% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 35,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 28,753 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AbbVie by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,367,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,489,000 after purchasing an additional 108,993 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in AbbVie by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in AbbVie by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 971,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,705,000 after purchasing an additional 125,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group raised its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $189.89 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.52 and a 1 year high of $218.66. The company has a market cap of $335.42 billion, a PE ratio of 79.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.24 and its 200 day moving average is $186.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. The trade was a 52.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.