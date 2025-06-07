AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 35.5% in the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.3% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 385,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,915 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.6% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. This trade represents a 52.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $189.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $335.42 billion, a PE ratio of 79.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.52 and a 52-week high of $218.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

