Paragon Financial Partners Inc. Has $754,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.6% of Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,500. This trade represents a 33.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $256.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,690.41. This trade represents a 3,603.60% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 870,721 shares of company stock valued at $286,248,728 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.27.

Tesla Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $295.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.62. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $167.41 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.63 billion, a PE ratio of 144.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

