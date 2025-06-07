Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 38 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 377.3% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE V opened at $370.44 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $371.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $345.45 and its 200 day moving average is $335.50.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.80.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total transaction of $3,020,792.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,186.28. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,041.50. This trade represents a 17.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,162 shares of company stock worth $58,645,479 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

