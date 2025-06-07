Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,210 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark raised Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

JNJ stock opened at $155.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $169.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

