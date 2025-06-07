Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Sard Wealth Management Group LLC

Sard Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush set a $140.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair set a $84.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 39,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total value of $5,016,755.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,271,540.26. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,793.75. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,894,925 shares of company stock valued at $369,820,528. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $127.72 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $135.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 672.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.16.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

