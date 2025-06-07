PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.69.

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Dbs Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $130.03 on Friday. PepsiCo has a one year low of $127.75 and a one year high of $180.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 22.2% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 143.4% during the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 51.8% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.