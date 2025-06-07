United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,508,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 27,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $98.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 95.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

