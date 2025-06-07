Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 383 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 2.0% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,235,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,786,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $228.78 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $147.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.