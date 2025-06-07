Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Insider Craig Vosburg Sells 14,051 Shares

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total transaction of $8,220,537.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,196,757.55. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.8%

Mastercard stock opened at $590.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $537.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $428.86 and a 12 month high of $591.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $547.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $541.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

