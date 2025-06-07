Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Insider Craig Vosburg Sells 14,051 Shares

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total transaction of $8,220,537.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,196,757.55. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Mastercard Trading Up 0.8%
Mastercard stock opened at $590.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $537.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $428.86 and a 12 month high of $591.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $547.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $541.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mastercard
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/02 – 06/06
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.