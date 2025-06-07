Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,652,000 after buying an additional 1,952,615 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,314 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,106,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,010,000 after acquiring an additional 311,671 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,223,000 after acquiring an additional 601,539 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,565,000 after purchasing an additional 154,064 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.0%

VTV stock opened at $173.02 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.89. The company has a market cap of $275.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.