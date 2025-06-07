Reliant Investment Management LLC Purchases 8,231 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 846.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 2.6% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 265,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $144,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.2% during the first quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $593.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $614.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $555.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $582.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $437.37 and a one year high of $672.19. The stock has a market cap of $188.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

