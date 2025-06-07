Financial Stocks To Follow Today – June 6th

UnitedHealth Group, Robinhood Markets, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Uber Technologies, MercadoLibre, D-Wave Quantum, and Coinbase Global are the seven Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are equity shares issued by companies in the financial services industry—such as banks, insurance firms, asset managers, and brokerage houses. Their performance is closely tied to interest?rate movements, credit conditions, and overall economic cycles, since these factors directly affect lending margins, underwriting profits, and investment returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $3.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $299.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,529,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,945,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $271.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $413.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.09. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,121,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,809,770. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 54,197,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,302,288. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.39. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $57.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

UBER traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $85.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,623,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,665,543. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $93.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.35. The company has a market capitalization of $179.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

MELI traded down $97.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,484.09. 360,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,956. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,276.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,057.63. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $1,550.00 and a 1-year high of $2,635.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.16, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MELI

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of NYSE:QBTS traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.28. The company had a trading volume of 44,666,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,405,655. D-Wave Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

NASDAQ:COIN traded up $8.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,129,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.28. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $349.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 3.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

See Also