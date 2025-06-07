Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 68 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.9% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,244,463,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20,758.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,951,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913,335 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $1,010,685,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,195.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,222,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,398,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,560 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $164.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.01 and a 200 day moving average of $167.27. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.58 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $384.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.86.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

