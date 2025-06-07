Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.86 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 75.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $249,574.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,727.83. This trade represents a 15.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $288,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,022.72. This trade represents a 7.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,608 shares of company stock worth $8,392,040 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $88.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.64. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $160.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.63.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

