Fortress Financial Group LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fortress Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,923 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Level Private LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in AT&T by 2.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 1.2%

T stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $202.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.