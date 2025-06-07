Epiq Partners LLC Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Epiq Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,732 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 4,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $89.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.45 and a 200-day moving average of $95.19. The company has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $117.46.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

