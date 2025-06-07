First City Capital Management Inc. Has $888,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First City Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,432,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,780,688,000 after buying an additional 1,167,810 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,752,926,000 after buying an additional 4,216,586 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,678,000 after buying an additional 6,092,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,286,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,837,000 after buying an additional 3,185,258 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,276,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,262,000 after buying an additional 516,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $181.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $282.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.93 and a 52-week high of $183.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.46.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.30.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

