Godsey & Gibb Inc. Grows Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Eaton comprises approximately 2.1% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $20,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,214,632. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ETN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.83.

Eaton Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of ETN opened at $331.71 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The company has a market capitalization of $129.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

