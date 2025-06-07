Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092,558 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 19,986.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,486,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,590 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $522,214,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 372.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,453,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $181.77 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.93 and a fifty-two week high of $183.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.