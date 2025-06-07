Piscataqua Savings Bank Purchases 100 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises approximately 1.6% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 178,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,620,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in RTX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 120,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $139.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.75. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $99.07 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX Increases Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.