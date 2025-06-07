Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Has $983,000 Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,775 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $15,303,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $166.74 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $255.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.23 and a 200-day moving average of $163.24. The company has a market capitalization of $133.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.71.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 39.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $65,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,131.91. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.30 per share, for a total transaction of $6,865,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,716,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,614,763.40. The trade was a 3.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Wall Street Zen upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.29.

Applied Materials Company Profile



Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

