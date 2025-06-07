Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Purchases 76 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,789 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total transaction of $246,784.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,376.32. This trade represents a 6.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,781 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $235,270.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,997 shares in the company, valued at $7,661,403.70. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 425,064 shares of company stock worth $8,381,948. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $149.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.61 and a 200 day moving average of $155.12. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

