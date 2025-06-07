Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 0.8% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Booking by 521,609.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,887,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,892 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Booking by 621,874.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 864,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,295,423,000 after purchasing an additional 864,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $1,958,352,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Booking by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,394,283,000 after purchasing an additional 95,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Booking by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,499,000 after purchasing an additional 58,357 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,614.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4,990.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,933.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,639.70.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $20.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 23.89%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5,900.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,377.33.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

