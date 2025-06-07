Retail Stocks To Follow Now – June 4th

Tesla, Apple, Amazon.com, Microsoft, UnitedHealth Group, Alibaba Group, and Berkshire Hathaway are the seven Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are equity shares of companies whose primary business is selling goods or services directly to consumers through brick-and-mortar outlets, e-commerce platforms, or a combination of both. Investing in retail stocks gives shareholders a stake in firms ranging from grocery and department stores to specialty boutiques and online marketplaces. Their performance often correlates closely with consumer spending trends, seasonality, and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $10.08 on Wednesday, hitting $334.19. 72,857,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,842,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 163.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a 52-week low of $167.41 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.20. 27,954,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,994,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.69. Apple has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,162,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,879,561. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

MSFT stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $464.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,970,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,421,864. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $302.05. 7,976,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,883,181. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company has a market cap of $274.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $422.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $4.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.98. 13,542,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,958,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $148.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.28. The firm has a market cap of $283.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $493.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,998,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,317. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $515.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.53. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $403.33 and a 52 week high of $542.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

