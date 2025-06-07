Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,046 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.3% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the first quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 95,151 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.2% during the first quarter. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 46.8% during the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 34,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares during the period. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.9% during the first quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $97.46 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $65.64 and a one year high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.84.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 630,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,421,282. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $166,883.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 520,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,332,475.50. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,534 shares of company stock worth $12,833,664. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, February 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Walmart from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.16.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

