Best Home Improvement Stocks To Watch Today – June 4th

Walmart, Home Depot, and Lowe’s Companies are the three Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that supply products and services for home renovation, maintenance and repair—from big-box retailers and hardware chains to manufacturers of building materials, tools and fixtures. Their performance is often tied to housing market trends, consumer confidence and interest rates, since stronger home sales and lower borrowing costs tend to boost renovation and DIY spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,157,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,857,078. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $65.64 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Home Depot stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $373.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $323.93 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.37. The company has a market capitalization of $371.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

LOW stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,122. The company has a market capitalization of $128.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $206.39 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Featured Articles