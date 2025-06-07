Large Cap Stocks To Watch Now – June 4th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, Palantir Technologies, CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock, Meta Platforms, and CrowdStrike are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies with a total market capitalization generally above $10 billion, reflecting the company’s outstanding shares multiplied by its current share price. These firms tend to be well-established, financially stable “blue-chip” companies that often pay dividends and exhibit lower volatility compared with smaller?cap equities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $9.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.33. 80,529,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,154,214. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.35. Tesla has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.66. The company had a trading volume of 125,752,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,692,693. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.54 and a 200-day moving average of $126.31.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $529.70. 29,668,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,726,453. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.34. The company has a market capitalization of $340.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

NASDAQ:PLTR traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.86. The stock had a trading volume of 81,480,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,210,215. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.04. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $135.28. The company has a market capitalization of $308.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 688.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (CRWV)

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWV traded up $15.62 on Wednesday, reaching $166.10. 46,086,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,695,141. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $166.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.07.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $20.99 on Wednesday, reaching $687.84. 9,748,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,471,047. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $442.65 and a 1-year high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $581.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $612.48.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $25.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $463.43. The company had a trading volume of 13,559,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,161,493. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $114.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 908.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $491.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.89.

