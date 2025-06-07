Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $418,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,876. This represents a 10.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $689,253.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,737.60. This trade represents a 7.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,354 shares of company stock valued at $40,512,695 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $178.70 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.93 and a 12 month high of $180.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

