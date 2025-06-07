iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Lifted by Ehrlich Financial Group

Ehrlich Financial Group grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Ehrlich Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,794,000 after acquiring an additional 655,679 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,107,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,011,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $107.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.50 and a 200-day moving average of $110.81. The firm has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

