Unique Wealth LLC Acquires 188 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Unique Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,177 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,231 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $128.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $143.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.11. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.18 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.