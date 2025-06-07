Unique Wealth LLC Acquires 188 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Unique Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,177 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,231 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies
TJX Companies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $128.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $143.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.11. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.18 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TJX Companies Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.
About TJX Companies
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TJX Companies
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- This Banking Giant Just Got a $90 Price Target Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.