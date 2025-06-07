Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.32 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 5.3% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478,188 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 756,990 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,389 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,593,354,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,425,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,886,000 after purchasing an additional 52,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $529.92 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $483.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.88. The firm has a market cap of $332.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

