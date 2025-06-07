UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,082 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock opened at $303.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $409.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.21. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $560.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (down previously from $580.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director John H. Noseworthy purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $312.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,626.08. This trade represents a 5.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $320.80 per share, with a total value of $491,786.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,386.40. The trade was a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.