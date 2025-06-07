iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 19.6%

Shares of IEFA opened at $83.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.11 and a 200-day moving average of $75.32. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $83.59.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

