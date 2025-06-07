City State Bank Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

City State Bank cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,921 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 105,976 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.4% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,598 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Ehrlich Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.8% in the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 13,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $396,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,352.80. The trade was a 47.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $938,400. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $43.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average of $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $184.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $33.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.