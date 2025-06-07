Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Up 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $121.11 and last traded at $121.46. Approximately 5,794,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 19,961,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.45.

Several analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $285.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.78.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 13.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $6,478,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

