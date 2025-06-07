Piscataqua Savings Bank Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Piscataqua Savings Bank decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 5.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 272,810 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $99,982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares in the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors raised its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 9,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 4,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.5%

HD opened at $367.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $365.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.93 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

