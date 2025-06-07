Gleason Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Gleason Group Inc. reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 3,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $3,606,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Caterpillar by 6.3% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $396.00 price objective (up from $389.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.92.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $353.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $418.50. The firm has a market cap of $166.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

