Constitution Capital LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Constitution Capital LLC raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,315 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 2.0% of Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
American Express Price Performance
AXP stock opened at $302.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. American Express has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $326.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus cut shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of American Express from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Express from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.05.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Express
Insider Buying and Selling at American Express
In other news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Express
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- This Banking Giant Just Got a $90 Price Target Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.