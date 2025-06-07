Constitution Capital LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Constitution Capital LLC raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,315 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 2.0% of Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $302.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. American Express has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $326.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus cut shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of American Express from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Express from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Express

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.