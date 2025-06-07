Sard Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sard Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 10.1% of Sard Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $15,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $178.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $188.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- This Banking Giant Just Got a $90 Price Target Upgrade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.