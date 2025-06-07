Verum Partners LLC Raises Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Verum Partners LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 684 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:META opened at $697.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $587.67 and a 200 day moving average of $614.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $442.65 and a 1-year high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.19%.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.00, for a total value of $348,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,042. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.25, for a total value of $298,418.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,453,384. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,171 shares of company stock worth $35,163,457 in the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $705.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $702.48.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

